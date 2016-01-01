Dr. Harbeson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carmelita Harbeson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Carmelita Harbeson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Harbeson works at
Locations
-
1
Drs. Rickoff and Rickoff2110 N Palafox St, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 433-5488
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harbeson?
About Dr. Carmelita Harbeson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1013368257
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harbeson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harbeson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harbeson works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Harbeson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harbeson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harbeson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harbeson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.