Dr. Carmelina Gordon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
Specialty Eye Institute1116 W GANSON ST, Jackson, MI 49202 Directions (517) 782-9436
Morgan Medical Management PC2775 Blake Rd, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 787-2906
Jones Vision Center1515 Lake Lansing Rd Ste F1, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 487-6511
Specialty Eye Institute850 W North St # 100, Jackson, MI 49202 Directions (877) 852-8463
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
She is great. I have been with her for 15 years
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Kresge Eye Institute
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
