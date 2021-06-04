Dr. Rocchetti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carmela Rocchetti, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmela Rocchetti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Dr. Rocchetti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jane H. Booker - Family Health Center - Rheumatology Clinic1828 W LAKE AVE, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 869-5700
-
2
Meridian Medical Group2240 State Route 33, Neptune City, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 897-3990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rocchetti?
Dr. Rocchetti took care of my mom for years she is smart, kind, easy to talk to and really cared. We were so happy to have her as my moms PCP
About Dr. Carmela Rocchetti, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1891952883
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rocchetti accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rocchetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rocchetti works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rocchetti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rocchetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rocchetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rocchetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.