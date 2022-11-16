Overview

Dr. Carmela Morales, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Morales works at UMC - West Clinic in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.