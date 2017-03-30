Dr. Carmel Verrier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verrier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmel Verrier, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brighton, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Methodist University Hospital, Regional One Health and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Carmel Verrier240 Grandview Dr, Brighton, TN 38011 Directions (901) 683-0055
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
- Methodist University Hospital
- Regional One Health
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Verrier is by far the best doctor I have ever been sent to. She is very friendly and so upbeat. It is clear that she puts her patients first and ensures that she is as thorough as possible when explaining things to you. I am so thankful for her. She is great at giving you a peace of mind when you may be worrying or unsure. AdditIonally, she will spend as much time with you that is needed and is always there to answer any questions you may have. I love Dr. Verrier!
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Verrier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verrier accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verrier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verrier has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verrier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Verrier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verrier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verrier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verrier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.