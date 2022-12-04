See All Cardiologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Carmel Joseph, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4.5 (67)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carmel Joseph, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from St. Johns National Academy - Health Science - Bangalore India and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.

Dr. Joseph works at Pulmonary Allergy and Sleep Center of Augusta, LLC in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Interstitial Lung Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3630 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste A, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 883-4266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Trinity Hospital Of Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Tube Insertion Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 04, 2022
    Dr. Joseph was the only Dr.out 4 Dr's that explained why I would not be having a Hiatal Hernia repair. Without going into a lot of detail I'll just say I wouldn't be sitting here telling you that Dr.Joseph is the Dr.of the year for me. On the road to some self healing. My heart is grateful and thankful for this man's knowledge and 27 years of practice that truly saved my life by way of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Thank you Dr.Joseph.
    Bonnie Blackburn — Dec 04, 2022
    About Dr. Carmel Joseph, MD

    Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    English
    1245286681
    Education & Certifications

    North Shore University - Cornell University - New York NY
    North Shore University - Cornell University - New York NY
    North Shore University - Cornell University - New York NY
    St. Johns National Academy - Health Science - Bangalore India
    Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carmel Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joseph works at Pulmonary Allergy and Sleep Center of Augusta, LLC in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Joseph’s profile.

    Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Interstitial Lung Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

