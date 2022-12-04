Dr. Carmel Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmel Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carmel Joseph, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from St. Johns National Academy - Health Science - Bangalore India and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.
Dr. Joseph works at
Pasca3630 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste A, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 883-4266
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Doctors Hospital
- Trinity Hospital Of Augusta
Treatment frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Joseph was the only Dr.out 4 Dr's that explained why I would not be having a Hiatal Hernia repair. Without going into a lot of detail I'll just say I wouldn't be sitting here telling you that Dr.Joseph is the Dr.of the year for me. On the road to some self healing. My heart is grateful and thankful for this man's knowledge and 27 years of practice that truly saved my life by way of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Thank you Dr.Joseph.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1245286681
- North Shore University - Cornell University - New York NY
- North Shore University - Cornell University - New York NY
- North Shore University - Cornell University - New York NY
- St. Johns National Academy - Health Science - Bangalore India
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Board Certification

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph works at
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Interstitial Lung Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.