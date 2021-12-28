Dr. Carmel Celestin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celestin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmel Celestin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carmel Celestin, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor looked very professional to me , she is very nice person She was very patient with me and answered all my questions and concerns about my situation. As a patient .... this is all I need !!!!
About Dr. Carmel Celestin, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1861685919
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation Cleveland Oh
- Baystate Med Center Springfield Ma
- Howard University
- Rutgers University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
