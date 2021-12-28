See All Vascular Neurologists in Weston, FL
Dr. Carmel Celestin, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carmel Celestin, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Celestin works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke
Cerebrovascular Disease
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 28, 2021
    The doctor looked very professional to me , she is very nice person She was very patient with me and answered all my questions and concerns about my situation. As a patient .... this is all I need !!!!
    Yael — Dec 28, 2021
    About Dr. Carmel Celestin, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Creole
    • 1861685919
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation Cleveland Oh
    • Baystate Med Center Springfield Ma
    • Howard University
    • Rutgers University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carmel Celestin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celestin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Celestin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Celestin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Celestin works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. View the full address on Dr. Celestin’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Celestin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celestin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Celestin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Celestin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

