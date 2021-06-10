Dr. Carlyn King, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlyn King, DO
Overview
Dr. Carlyn King, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA.
Dr. King works at
Locations
Skagit Regional Clinics - Mount Vernon1400 E Kincaid St, Mount Vernon, WA 98274 Directions (360) 428-2550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Skagit Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. King made me feel very comfortable, explained everything in a way to ensure that I understood fully, and answered each question I had in a thoughtful and kind way. I did not feel like she was in a hurry at all. I felt as though I was the most important person to her in that moment.
About Dr. Carlyn King, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1649634437
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. King can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.