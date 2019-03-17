Overview

Dr. Carly Seidman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Brown Medical School.



Dr. Seidman works at Dr. Carly Seidman in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.