Dr. Carlton Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlton Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
1
Precision Research Institute LLC292 Euclid Ave Ste 115, San Diego, CA 92114 Directions (619) 564-8249
2
Euclid Endoscopy Center Lp286 Euclid Ave Ste 109, San Diego, CA 92114 Directions (619) 266-1653
3
Navajo Road Surgical Center Inc2732 Navajo Rd Ste 100, El Cajon, CA 92020 Directions (619) 564-8249
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Sliding Scale
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my life many times. Even when I wasn't listening to him and continued to drink and not take the medication he never gave up on me. He's even gotten me into ucsd medical center. I will always owe him.
About Dr. Carlton Thomas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Amharic and Spanish
- 1205881398
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas speaks Amharic and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
