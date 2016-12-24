Overview

Dr. Carlton Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Thomas works at Digestive Disease and Assoc Inc in San Diego, CA with other offices in El Cajon, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.