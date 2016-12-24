See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Carlton Thomas, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Carlton Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.

Dr. Thomas works at Digestive Disease and Assoc Inc in San Diego, CA with other offices in El Cajon, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Precision Research Institute LLC
    292 Euclid Ave Ste 115, San Diego, CA 92114 (619) 564-8249
  2
    Euclid Endoscopy Center Lp
    286 Euclid Ave Ste 109, San Diego, CA 92114 (619) 266-1653
  3
    Navajo Road Surgical Center Inc
    2732 Navajo Rd Ste 100, El Cajon, CA 92020 (619) 564-8249

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Paradise Valley Hospital
  Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Enteritis
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Enteritis
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Enteritis

Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Enteritis
Achalasia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cholelithiasis
Cirrhosis
Colitis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colon Polyp
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Fatty Liver Disease
Food Allergy
Gallbladder Diseases
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Biopsy
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Function Test
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
pH Probe
Pouchitis
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Swallowing Disorders
Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    Care 1st Health Plan
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicaid of California
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Self Pay
    Sliding Scale
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 24, 2016
    Saved my life many times. Even when I wasn't listening to him and continued to drink and not take the medication he never gave up on me. He's even gotten me into ucsd medical center. I will always owe him.
    Joshua c in Chula Vista, CA — Dec 24, 2016
    About Dr. Carlton Thomas, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Amharic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1205881398
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlton Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

