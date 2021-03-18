See All Plastic Surgeons in Greenbelt, MD
Dr. Carlton Scroggins, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carlton Scroggins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They completed their residency with howard university hospital

Dr. Scroggins works at Plastic Surgery Greater WA in Greenbelt, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mary Ruth Lopez MD PA
    7525 Greenway Center Dr Ste 113, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 220-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Community Hospital
  • UM Capital Region Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Breast Atrophy
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Breast Atrophy

Treatment frequency



Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Noel — Mar 18, 2021
    About Dr. Carlton Scroggins, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801951017
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • howard university hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlton Scroggins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scroggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scroggins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scroggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scroggins works at Plastic Surgery Greater WA in Greenbelt, MD. View the full address on Dr. Scroggins’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Scroggins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scroggins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scroggins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scroggins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.