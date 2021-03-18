Dr. Carlton Scroggins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scroggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlton Scroggins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlton Scroggins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They completed their residency with howard university hospital
Dr. Scroggins works at
Locations
-
1
Mary Ruth Lopez MD PA7525 Greenway Center Dr Ste 113, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 220-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scroggins?
my name is Noel I came to Dr. Scroggins in 2012 and he recommended me to loose some wait before I had any procedures. I came back to him in 2017 and I lost over 90 pounds and he did my Tummy tuck, Arms, & Breast lift +Augmentation I must say I love my results. Is 2021 and I look amazing each time. thank you Dr. Scroggins for taking good care of me.
About Dr. Carlton Scroggins, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1801951017
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scroggins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scroggins accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scroggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scroggins works at
Dr. Scroggins speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Scroggins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scroggins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scroggins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scroggins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.