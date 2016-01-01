Dr. Randleman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlton Randleman, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlton Randleman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Randleman works at
Locations
Varicosity Vein Center2704 20th St S # 100, Homewood, AL 35209 Directions (205) 592-1800
Varicosity Vein Center445 Cotton Gin Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 647-1811
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlton Randleman, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1487693982
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Mayo Clinic
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Samford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Randleman works at
Dr. Randleman has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Randleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Randleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.