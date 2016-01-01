Overview

Dr. Carlton Newsome, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Dorado, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical Center Of South Arkansas.



Dr. Newsome works at CARLTON NEWSOME FAMILY PRACTICE in El Dorado, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.