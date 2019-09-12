Dr. Carlton Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlton Miller, MD
Dr. Carlton Miller, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital.
Locations
Carlton Miller, MD, PC110 DUNLOP VLG, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 445-8027
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent treatment! I went to Dr. Miller with the worst pain in my left upper hip. I wasn’t sure what it was since it came out of nowhere. Dr. Miler diagnosed it as bursitis and gave me a shot in the area. In addition to the shot, he prescribed cymbalta (duloxetine) and physical therapy. His treatment plan was a success. I’ve been pain free since and am so grateful for Dr. Miller’s help. He’s the best. I thank GOD for him and his staff. I highly recommend him and his practice.
About Dr. Carlton Miller, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1295793727
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Army Med Center
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), Gout and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
