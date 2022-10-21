Overview

Dr. Carlton McGregor, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. McGregor works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Abdominal Pain and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.