Dr. Carlton Kemp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlton Kemp, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Kemp works at
Locations
Memorial Health Physicians4700 Waters Ave Bldg 100100 Ste 507, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 301-7871Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm so grateful that Dr. Kemp has been my sleep medicine doctor for over 3 years. He and his staff at the memorial lung and sleep clinic have been excellent about communicating with me, my pharmacy, and my PCP about my care. They have exceeded my expectations when it comes to handling insurance providers, prior-authorizations, and navigating care through the VA.
About Dr. Carlton Kemp, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1831127521
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- MEDICAL CENTER OF CENTRAL GEORGIA
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kemp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kemp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kemp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kemp has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Respiratory Management and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kemp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kemp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kemp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kemp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.