Dr. Carlton Haley, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlton Haley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1626 Forest Ln S Ste B, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (972) 272-5591
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Carlton Haley was 1000% positive. He completed cataract surgery on both eyes on two different dates. I am seeing 20/20 once again and better vision than I have had since a child! The office staff was pleasant and efficient and Dr. Haley's demeanor was reassuring and professional. He is a skilled surgeon and works well with his office staff and the surgery clinic personnel. I would totally recommend Dr. Haley for your cataract surgery. C. Tucker
About Dr. Carlton Haley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407903784
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
