Ophthalmologists in Garland, TX
Dr. Carlton Haley, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carlton Haley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1626 Forest Ln S Ste B, Garland, TX 75042 (972) 272-5591

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 18, 2021
    My experience with Dr. Carlton Haley was 1000% positive. He completed cataract surgery on both eyes on two different dates. I am seeing 20/20 once again and better vision than I have had since a child! The office staff was pleasant and efficient and Dr. Haley's demeanor was reassuring and professional. He is a skilled surgeon and works well with his office staff and the surgery clinic personnel. I would totally recommend Dr. Haley for your cataract surgery. C. Tucker
    C. Tucker — Nov 18, 2021
    About Dr. Carlton Haley, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1407903784
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlton Haley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haley has seen patients for Glaucoma, Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Haley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

