Dr. Carlton Daniel III, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlton Daniel III, MD is a Dermatologist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
C Ralph Daniel III MD971 Lakeland Dr Ste 659, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 362-8514
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlton Daniel III, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1639104904
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniel III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniel III has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniel III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniel III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniel III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniel III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniel III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.