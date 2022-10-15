Dr. Carlton Cranford, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cranford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlton Cranford, DPM
Dr. Carlton Cranford, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital and Texoma Medical Center.
Riverview Foot & Ankle Specialist300 Riverside Dr E Ste 1500, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 741-3338
Palmetto Foot and Ankle404 7th St W, Palmetto, FL 34221 Directions (941) 729-3856
Hospital Affiliations
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Texoma Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Cranford Doesn't Deserve Five stars. HE Deserves 10!!!!!!! I have suffered with ingrown toenails my whole life. I am so blessed that I found Dr Cranford. He was the most personable doctor I have ever been to. He was kind, compassionate. He explained the entire procedure and made sure I was comfortable . He spoke with me the entire time making me feel safe and relaxed..He was compassionate and caring about me as his patient. But what also stood out was the way he treated his staff.. he uplifted them, he complimented them.. you could tell that the staff fully enjoyed working with him.. It was more Like a Family Get together then a Doctors Office..At my follow-up visit he treated me as if we were long time friends.. I cannot say enough about Dr Cranford.. Best doctor I have ever been to!!!!!!! Thank you Dr Cranford and staff for your kindness.. compassion ..
- Podiatric Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clin Found
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University Of Southern Mississippi
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Cranford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cranford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cranford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cranford has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cranford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Cranford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cranford.
