Dr. Carlton Cranford, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carlton Cranford, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital and Texoma Medical Center.

Dr. Cranford works at Riverside Chiropractic, Bradenton FL and Edgar Price, Parrish, FL in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Palmetto, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Riverview Foot & Ankle Specialist
    300 Riverside Dr E Ste 1500, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 741-3338
    Palmetto Foot and Ankle
    404 7th St W, Palmetto, FL 34221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 729-3856

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Manatee Memorial Hospital
  • Texoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Surgery
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 15, 2022
    Dr Cranford Doesn't Deserve Five stars. HE Deserves 10!!!!!!! I have suffered with ingrown toenails my whole life. I am so blessed that I found Dr Cranford. He was the most personable doctor I have ever been to. He was kind, compassionate. He explained the entire procedure and made sure I was comfortable . He spoke with me the entire time making me feel safe and relaxed..He was compassionate and caring about me as his patient. But what also stood out was the way he treated his staff.. he uplifted them, he complimented them.. you could tell that the staff fully enjoyed working with him.. It was more Like a Family Get together then a Doctors Office..At my follow-up visit he treated me as if we were long time friends.. I cannot say enough about Dr Cranford.. Best doctor I have ever been to!!!!!!! Thank you Dr Cranford and staff for your kindness.. compassion ..
    About Dr. Carlton Cranford, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649532912
    Education & Certifications

    • Ochsner Clin Found
    • East Jefferson General Hospital
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    • University Of Southern Mississippi
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlton Cranford, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cranford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cranford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cranford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cranford has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cranford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Cranford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cranford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cranford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cranford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

