See All Hand Surgeons in Englewood, CO
Dr. Carlton Clinkscales, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Carlton Clinkscales, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (181)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Carlton Clinkscales, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Clinkscales works at Hand Surgery Associates in Englewood, CO with other offices in Parker, CO and Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Englewood
    601 E Hampden Ave Ste 500, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 744-7078
  2. 2
    Parker
    11960 Lioness Way Ste 230, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 744-7078
  3. 3
    Littleton
    7720 S Broadway Ste 150, Littleton, CO 80122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 744-7078

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Acute Gout
Amputation
Abscess
Acute Gout
Amputation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Amputation Chevron Icon
Animal Bite Chevron Icon
Anterior Interosseous Nerve Compression Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 181 ratings
    Patient Ratings (181)
    5 Star
    (169)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Clinkscales?

    Dec 22, 2022
    I've seen Dr. Clinkscales several times over 20+ years for various injuries/surgeries. He is so knowledgeable and perceptive. He treatments each have given me back full use of my hands. His kindness and humor have always made a scary situation easier and calming. Thank you, Dr. Clinkscales.
    Kilkenny326 — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carlton Clinkscales, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carlton Clinkscales, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Clinkscales to family and friends

    Dr. Clinkscales' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Clinkscales

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carlton Clinkscales, MD.

    About Dr. Carlton Clinkscales, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699713081
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana Hand Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Davidson College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlton Clinkscales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clinkscales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clinkscales has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clinkscales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    181 patients have reviewed Dr. Clinkscales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clinkscales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clinkscales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clinkscales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carlton Clinkscales, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.