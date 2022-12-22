Overview

Dr. Carlton Clinkscales, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Clinkscales works at Hand Surgery Associates in Englewood, CO with other offices in Parker, CO and Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.