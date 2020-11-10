Dr. Carlson Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlson Wong, MD
Dr. Carlson Wong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Aw Dental Group Inc.2226 Liliha St Ste 303, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 538-1449
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have been seeing Dr. Wong for about 5 years now and he's helped me through my G.I. battles. I've been seeing him on and off whenever I have new episodes and he's always been helpful in helping with my recovery. He's extremely kind, patient and knowledgeable. He follows up with phone calls and recalls my history whenever I go in for an appointment. I highly recommend Dr. Wong to my friends and family.
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.