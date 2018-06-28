See All Transplant Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Carlos Zayas-Montalvo, MD

Transplant Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Carlos Zayas-Montalvo, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abbeville Area Medical Center, Augusta University Medical Center, Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont McDuffie and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Zayas-Montalvo works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-4588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Abbeville Area Medical Center
  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • Piedmont Hospital
  • Piedmont McDuffie
  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 28, 2018
    I'VE HAD HEALTH PROBLEMS FOR 32 YEARS, AND DR. ZAYAS IS ONE OF THE BEST DOCTORS I'VE SEEN. HE IS VERY COMPASSIONATE.
    KATHRYN — Jun 28, 2018
    • Transplant Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1205979564
    • Emory University|Emory University Hospital|Emory University|Emory University Hospital|Emory University|Emory University Hospital
    • Emory U Affil Hosps
    • U Pr Hosp
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
