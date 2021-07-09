See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. Carlos Zapata, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Carlos Zapata, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from Fac Med U del Valle and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Zapata works at Northwest Florida Diagnostc Endocrinology Clinic in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroiditis, Hashimoto's Disease and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carlos A Zapata MD
    2173 Centerville Pl Ste B, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 878-2113

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Capital Hospital
  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Nuclear Medicine Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 09, 2021
    I have had diabeties since 2012. No doctor would help me properly. They just kept throwing insulin at me and not helping me. Since March, Dr. Zapata has gotten me from 12.1 A1C to a 6 A1C. That's March to June. He has the knowledge to help you. He is a little hard to understand behind a mask, but if you listen and concentrate you will understand. He will fill you with knowledge and is really helpful. I know this man has saved my life!
    Karri — Jul 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Carlos Zapata, MD
    About Dr. Carlos Zapata, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1669480802
    Education & Certifications

    • UAB Med Ctr
    • U Conn Affil Hosp
    • Del Valle U-U Hosp
    • Fac Med U del Valle
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
