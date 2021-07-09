Dr. Carlos Zapata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zapata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Zapata, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Zapata, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from Fac Med U del Valle and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Zapata works at
Locations
Carlos A Zapata MD2173 Centerville Pl Ste B, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 878-2113
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zapata?
I have had diabeties since 2012. No doctor would help me properly. They just kept throwing insulin at me and not helping me. Since March, Dr. Zapata has gotten me from 12.1 A1C to a 6 A1C. That's March to June. He has the knowledge to help you. He is a little hard to understand behind a mask, but if you listen and concentrate you will understand. He will fill you with knowledge and is really helpful. I know this man has saved my life!
About Dr. Carlos Zapata, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, French and Spanish
- 1669480802
Education & Certifications
- UAB Med Ctr
- U Conn Affil Hosp
- Del Valle U-U Hosp
- Fac Med U del Valle
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zapata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zapata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zapata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zapata works at
Dr. Zapata has seen patients for Thyroiditis, Hashimoto's Disease and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zapata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zapata speaks French and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zapata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zapata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zapata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zapata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.