Dr. Carlos Yu, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Yu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital and Christian Hospital.
Dr. Yu works at
Locations
North County Endocrinology11155 Dunn Rd Ste 109N, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 953-8799
Alton Memorial Hospital1 Memorial Dr, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 433-7066
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manners. I was prescribed a new migraine medication, Aimovig. I had a severe allergic reaction. He checked on me the next day and came up with a sound game plan for trying another new medication so if i have another ER related allergic reaction, it will not be as reactive.
About Dr. Carlos Yu, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu speaks Tagalog.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
