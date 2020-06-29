Overview

Dr. Carlos Yu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital and Christian Hospital.



Dr. Yu works at North County Endocrinology in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Alton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.