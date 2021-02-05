Dr. Carlos Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Williams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.
Locations
The Vancouver Clinic Inc Ps700 NE 87th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 882-2778
Orthopedic Specialists PC5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 340, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 234-9861
- 3 2525 NE 139th St Ste 140, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 882-2778
- 4 501 SE 172nd Ave Ste 130, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (360) 882-2778
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been having hip pain for about 3 years that comes and goes. Was referred to Dr Williams by my GP. I was nervous about what he might tell me. But, he was very thorough, explained all of my options, gave all the information I needed. I was very pleased!
About Dr. Carlos Williams, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.