Dr. Carlos Vizcarra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Perusus Oster Heridi and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Vizcarra works at Optum - Family Medicine in Sebastian, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.