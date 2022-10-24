Dr. Carlos Viesca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viesca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Viesca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Viesca, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Autonomade Civdail Juavez and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.
Dr. Viesca works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
El Paso Orthopaedic Surgery Group1720 Murchison Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 533-7465
-
2
Interventional Pain Medicine Institute1250 E Cliff Dr Ste 3D, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 577-9100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Viesca?
Staff is gracious and friendly. Dr. Is an excellent pain management doctor. Helped me with serious pain.
About Dr. Carlos Viesca, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609856194
Education & Certifications
- Umc/Ttuhsc
- Re Thomason Texas Tech University Health Sc
- University Autonomade Civdail Juavez
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viesca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viesca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viesca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Viesca works at
Dr. Viesca has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viesca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Viesca speaks Spanish.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Viesca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viesca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viesca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viesca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.