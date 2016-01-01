Dr. Carlos Vidal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vidal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Vidal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Vidal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Henry Ford Hospital
Dr. Vidal works at
Locations
Oncology & Radiation Associates1321 NW 14th St Ste 601, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 325-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Vidal, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1891783932
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vidal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vidal accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vidal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vidal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vidal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vidal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vidal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.