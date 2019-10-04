Dr. Carlos Vera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Vera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Vera, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Dr. Vera works at
Locations
Rocky Mountain Urgent Care & Family Medicine6080 W 92nd Ave Ste 1000, Westminster, CO 80031 Directions (303) 427-0796Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Afterours Inc3212 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233 Directions (303) 861-7878
Provident Healthcare8380 Zuni St Ste 200, Denver, CO 80221 Directions (303) 286-1960
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
His a doctor you can trust and certainly would recommend and have and was recommened to Dr. Vera by three different friends of mine.
About Dr. Carlos Vera, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023109188
Education & Certifications
- Synergy Med Education Alliance
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vera works at
Dr. Vera speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Vera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vera.
