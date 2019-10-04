Overview

Dr. Carlos Vera, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.



Dr. Vera works at Rocky Mountain Urgent Care & Family Medicine in Westminster, CO with other offices in Thornton, CO and Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.