Overview

Dr. Carlos Velas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Velas works at Lehigh Valley Community Mental in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Bipolar Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.