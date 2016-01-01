Dr. Carlos Velas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Velas, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Velas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Locations
Lehigh Valley Community Mental530 N 7th St # 105B, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (484) 221-9136
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Velas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1447390455
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
