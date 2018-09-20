Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vargas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med U of Antioquia, Medellin.
Dr. Vargas works at
Locations
360 Psychiatry11440 N Kendall Dr Ste 212, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 461-1881
Coral Gables Office5101 SW 8th St # 1FL, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 461-1881
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had 2 colonoscopies with Dr. Vargas in different places, all was perfect, I never have any pain or complications. He is a affable person, and a good doctor.
About Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750345757
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- San Juan Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Med U of Antioquia, Medellin
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vargas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vargas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vargas works at
Dr. Vargas speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas.
