Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Pontifica Universidad Jaxeriana-Bogata Columbia and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Phoenix - Cancer5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 933-6836
Amazing at his specialty, is understating his ability! I was told he was highly recruited by Mayo, and it is clearly understandable. He mapped my treatment with perfection, which is one major piece of the complicated puzzle. He provided me with every tool imaginable, to insure complete success in my treatment. An amazing, humble, and special Human Being Highly, Highly Recommended!
- William Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak Mi
- William Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak Mi
- Pontifica Universidad Jaxeriana-Bogata Columbia
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
