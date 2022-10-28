Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vargas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Vargas works at
Locations
Synergique Healing, PA8703 Meadowcroft Dr, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (281) 404-5306Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Behavioral
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompPsych
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- LifeSynch
- Memorial Health Services
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vargas disappeared for a while and in the meantime I have taken my son to another Dr. with mixed results. The staff at his previous office told me he had retired. Out of the blue today I googled his name since I know him to be a caring and compassionate doctor! I am glad to say he is back practicing medicine and I will be returning to his office for him to treat my son! synergiquehealing It's been a very rough patch trying to find a doctor as compassionate and I am super excited to come back to this practice. He treated my son for 6 years and I can't wait to get my son back on track!
About Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295855377
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Kansas University Medical Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Park University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Vargas works at
Dr. Vargas speaks Spanish.
