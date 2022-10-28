See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD

Psychiatry
4 (44)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Vargas works at Synergique Healing, PA in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Synergique Healing, PA
    8703 Meadowcroft Dr, Houston, TX 77063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 404-5306
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Fear of Phobias Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
LGBT Affirmative Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medical-Psychiatric Issues Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Treatment of Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Behavioral
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Boon-Chapman
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompPsych
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • LifeSynch
    • Memorial Health Services
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 28, 2022
    Dr. Vargas disappeared for a while and in the meantime I have taken my son to another Dr. with mixed results. The staff at his previous office told me he had retired. Out of the blue today I googled his name since I know him to be a caring and compassionate doctor! I am glad to say he is back practicing medicine and I will be returning to his office for him to treat my son! synergiquehealing It's been a very rough patch trying to find a doctor as compassionate and I am super excited to come back to this practice. He treated my son for 6 years and I can't wait to get my son back on track!
    Sheila — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295855377
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    Internship
    • Kansas University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Park University
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Vargas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vargas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vargas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vargas works at Synergique Healing, PA in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vargas’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vargas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vargas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

