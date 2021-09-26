Overview

Dr. Carlos Vaamonde, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Vaamonde works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.