Dr. Carlos Vaamonde, MD
Dr. Carlos Vaamonde, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carlos Vaamonde, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Vaamonde has been my primary physician for 5 years. He is a knowledgeable and caring doctor. He is a good listener and will thoroughly explain your condition and treatment options. He and his office staff are very responsive to my concerns, following up with a phone call or a portal reply. He has great bedside manner with a reassuring quality. I highly recommend Dr. Vaamonde.
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Mt Sinai Medical Center
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Dr. Vaamonde has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaamonde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaamonde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
