Dr. Carlos Uquillas, MD
Dr. Carlos Uquillas, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Vernon B. Williams Inc.6801 Park Ter Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 665-7202
Rodney A Gabriel M.d. Inc.444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 603, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-4566
Shriners for Children Medical Center, Pasadena, CA909 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 389-9300Wednesday5:30am - 7:00pm
Vanderbilt Orthopaedics301 N Lake Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (310) 665-7200
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Allied Pacific IPA
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- California Foundation for Medical Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Desert Oasis Healthcare
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Global Health Care Network
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- MD-Individual Practice Association, Inc. (M.D. IPA), a UnitedHealthcare Company
- Medicaid of California
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Health Alliance
- Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
- Providence Health Plans
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
Just had surgery with Dr. Uquillas. Just five days ago, he diagnosed Leone with a cartilage tear by reviewing the MRI and performing his history and examination. If we had waited any longer, this would likely lead to permanent cartilage damage, requiring removal, and early arthritis in his knee. Thanks to Dr. Uquillas, we went straight to surgery and the assessment was spot-on with a 1-inch cartilage tear. Pictures of the lesion before and after were night and day, and all under an hour. The expertise of Dr. Uquillas aside, the team of nurses at their outpatient surgery center was excellent. Each of them were more caring than the next and Leone had the most pleasant surgery experience. Let's not forget Dr. Yamazaki, our anesthesiologist also, who came out of retirement to help the center out. The clinical care from folks calling on the phone to in-person touches was excellent. We probably got treatment tantamount to what professional athletes get and we are most grateful!
- Sports Medicine
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1255658332
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
