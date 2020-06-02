Dr. Carlos Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Torres, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Torres, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.
Locations
Amir Malik MD204 SOUTHPARK CIR E, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 829-8300
Monahan Chiropractic Medical Clinic264 PALM COAST PKWY NE, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (904) 829-8300
- 3 199 S US Highway 17 Ste C, East Palatka, FL 32131 Directions (386) 312-0556
Palatka Dialysis326 Zeagler Dr, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 329-9458
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
- HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Torres always takes the time to review, examine, communicate with me. I have been going to Dr Torres for 7 years now and has always given me 100% of his attention. Never a rushed visit and always leave without questions going unanswered. He's the best !
About Dr. Carlos Torres, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
