Dr. Carlos Torrellas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carlos Torrellas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Torrellas works at
1
Success TMS - Jacksonville6622 Southpoint Dr S Ste 180, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (561) 375-5670
2
Mental Health Resource Center Inc3333 W 20th St, Jacksonville, FL 32254 Directions (904) 431-7766
3
Success TMS - Orange Park350 Corporate Way Ste 100, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (561) 794-4271
4
Psi Family Services Inc.3890 Dunn Ave Ste 1104, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 431-7759
5
Carlos Torrellas MD4190 Belfort Rd Ste 140, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 431-7756
6
Tpachq4427 Emerson St # B-5, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 431-7765
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Torrellas has been my doctor for over 10 years. He is extremely knowledgeable in his field and will do everything he can to relieve your symptoms. He’s the only psychiatrist in Jacksonville to perform TMS, trans cranial magnetic stimulation therapy and is dedicated to seeking remission in his patients. He really is the best.
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1245394832
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Torrellas has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torrellas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
