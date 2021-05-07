Dr. Carlos Torre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Torre, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Obesity Medicine. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Sleep, Snoring & Sinus Clinic of Florida100 NW 82nd Ave, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (305) 432-3440Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Torre has been my sleep doctor for the past 4 years, he is professional, polite, pleasant and courteous. He is very attentive to his patients.
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Sleep Surgery and Maxillofacial Surgery, Stanford University
- University of Puerto Rico, Medical Science Campus
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
- Boston College Chestnut Hill, MA
- Obesity Medicine, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
