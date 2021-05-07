See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Plantation, FL
Dr. Carlos Torre, MD

Sleep Medicine
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carlos Torre, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Obesity Medicine. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.

Dr. Torre works at Oral-Facial Reconstruction & Implant Center - Plantation in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sleep, Snoring & Sinus Clinic of Florida
    100 NW 82nd Ave, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 432-3440
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Treatment of Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Upper Airway Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Carlos Torre, MD

    Sleep Medicine
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    13 years of experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1053542936
    • 1053542936
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sleep Surgery and Maxillofacial Surgery, Stanford University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Puerto Rico, Medical Science Campus
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Boston College Chestnut Hill, MA
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Obesity Medicine, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.