Dr. Carlos Tejera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Tejera, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9027 Sutphin Blvd Ste 5, Jamaica, NY 11435 Directions (718) 526-8400
-
2
Tejera Carlos MD444 Community Dr Ste 311, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 869-1954
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Tejera, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538255401
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tejera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tejera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tejera has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tejera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tejera speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tejera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tejera.
