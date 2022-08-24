Overview

Dr. Carlos Tandron, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.



Dr. Tandron works at Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Baker’s Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.