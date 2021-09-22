Dr. Carlos Sueldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sueldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Sueldo, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Sueldo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sueldo works at
Locations
-
1
Women's Specialty and Fertility Center729 N Medical Center Dr W Ste 205, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 299-7700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Clovis Community Medical Center2755 Herndon Ave, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 324-4034
-
3
Brian M. Woo D.D.S. M.d. Inc.290 N Wayte Ln, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (866) 342-6012
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sueldo?
Dr. Sueldo and team helped complete my family. During my time with WSFC I met all the providers who were all very nice and knowledgeable. The front and back office girls helped explained everything which made me feel better during my IVF journey. The wait time was minimal to none at all. The office was clean and welcoming. My husband and I are so thankful for the WSFC team! We now have a beautiful healthy baby boy who is currently 2 weeks old.
About Dr. Carlos Sueldo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1760408736
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sueldo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sueldo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sueldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sueldo works at
Dr. Sueldo has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sueldo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sueldo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sueldo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sueldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sueldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.