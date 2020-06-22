See All Plastic Surgeons in Davie, FL
Dr. Carlos Spera, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carlos Spera, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.

Dr. Spera works at Carlos E Spera MD PA in Davie, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL and Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carlos Spera MD PA
    12575 Orange Dr Ste 303, Davie, FL 33330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 577-8585
    Hialeah Office
    1840 W 49th St Ste 411, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 698-0070
    Miami Office
    8700 W Flagler St Ste 350, Miami, FL 33174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 552-5259

Hospital Affiliations
  • Larkin Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Breast
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Fat Grafting to the Face
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Large Breasts
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Neck Liposuction
Rhinophyma
Skin Aging
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 22, 2020
    The staff and the doctor are very friendly and helpful thank you for your service
    Claudia — Jun 22, 2020
    About Dr. Carlos Spera, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033270251
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Berkshire Medical Center
    Residency
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Internship
    • Palm Springs Gen Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
