Dr. Carlos Sotolongo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carlos Sotolongo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Baptist Heart Specialists1905 CORPORATE SQUARE BLVD, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 720-0799
Baptist Medical Center South14550 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 271-6000
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I found the doctor to take his time with me and LISTEN to my needs and concerns. Very laid back and was interested in the both of us coming up with a treatment plan.
About Dr. Carlos Sotolongo, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Sotolongo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sotolongo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sotolongo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sotolongo has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sotolongo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sotolongo speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sotolongo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sotolongo.
