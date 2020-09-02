Overview

Dr. Carlos Sotolongo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Sotolongo works at Baptist Heart Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.