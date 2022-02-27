Dr. Carlos Sobral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Sobral, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Sobral, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yorba Linda, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Sobral works at
Locations
-
1
Caduceus Medical Group18300 Yorba Linda Blvd Ste 204, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Directions (714) 577-6031
-
2
Caduceus Jamboree19742 Macarthur Blvd, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (949) 428-0330Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sobral?
He take the time to explain each panel lab and the cause of origin, thank you for his patient
About Dr. Carlos Sobral, MD
- Family Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891796603
Education & Certifications
- University California Irvine
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Saint Mary's College Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobral has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobral accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobral works at
Dr. Sobral speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobral. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobral.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.