Dr. Satulovsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Satulovsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Satulovsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Facultad De Ciencias Medicas/Universidad Nacional and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Satulovsky works at
Locations
Dr Satulovsky MD PA3800 S Ocean Dr Ste 230, Hollywood, FL 33019 Directions (786) 376-4011
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Satulovsky, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1790773281
Education & Certifications
- Facultad De Ciencias Medicas/Universidad Nacional
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Satulovsky accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satulovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Satulovsky works at
Dr. Satulovsky speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Satulovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satulovsky.
