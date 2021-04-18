Dr. Carlos Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Santos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Santos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Dr. Santos works at
Locations
-
1
OB/GYN Associates of WNY3050 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 Directions (716) 675-5222
-
2
Ob/gyn Associates of Wny4845 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043 Directions (716) 675-5222
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santos?
I have been a patient of Dr Santos since 2002. I drive a distance to stay under his care. He is not aggressive and delivers babies. He delivered all my births and seen me for the entire pregnancies. Very patient, knowledgeable, and choices the less invasive method. He is well respected for his knowledge, skill treatment of his patients. He actually cares about us. Knows are history even with all the patients he sees. Listening to nurses gossiping saying he does not deliver is fiction not fact. Truely unprofessional for nurses to be talking this way. He treats all conditions and does other surgeries too. Every time I am having a procedure, checkup, surgery all the staff respect him as a top rated professional and caring person. His patients are his priority and explains, comforts, and skill is top rated. Sorry you had a unpleasant experience. I would never want anyone but Dr. Santos or his staff. He is fast, efficient and a class act. Caring and compassionate.
About Dr. Carlos Santos, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275526246
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Catholic Medical Center
- Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santos works at
Dr. Santos has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Santos speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.