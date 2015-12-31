Overview

Dr. Carlos Santana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo.



Dr. Santana works at USF Health in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.