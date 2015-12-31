Dr. Carlos Santana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Santana, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Santana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo.
Dr. Santana works at
Locations
University of South Florida Psychiatry3515 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 974-8900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has been very helpful for the 15+ years I have been seeing him.
About Dr. Carlos Santana, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1861506982
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo
Dr. Santana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santana accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Santana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.