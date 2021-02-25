Dr. Carlos Santa-Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santa-Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Santa-Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Santa-Cruz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Santa-Cruz works at
Locations
-
1
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santa-Cruz?
Excellent doctor and treated me with complete compassion and care! Meticulous and made sure I was comfortable in every step of the process. I would highly recommend to anyone in need of highly skilled medical professional who is down to earth!
About Dr. Carlos Santa-Cruz, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1962475178
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Miami
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santa-Cruz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santa-Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santa-Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santa-Cruz works at
Dr. Santa-Cruz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santa-Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Santa-Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santa-Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santa-Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santa-Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.