Overview

Dr. Carlos Santa-Cruz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Santa-Cruz works at Lennar Foundation Medical Center in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.