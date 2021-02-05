Overview

Dr. Carlos Sanchez, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Wellington, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey



Dr. Sanchez works at Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches, INC in Wellington, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.