Dr. Carlos Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Sanchez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Locations
-
1
Carlos J. Sanchez M.d.1635 Third Ave Ste J, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 426-8121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid of California
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez?
They Offer an excellent service, all employees are very kind and try to help you. They attend you yet they are appointment.
About Dr. Carlos Sanchez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 57 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114182094
Education & Certifications
- University Calif Hosps
- San Joaquin Genl Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.