See All Pediatricians in Chula Vista, CA
Dr. Carlos Sanchez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Carlos Sanchez, MD

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Carlos Sanchez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

Dr. Sanchez works at Carlos Sanchez, M.D. in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Carlos J. Sanchez M.d.
    1635 Third Ave Ste J, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 426-8121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Growth Disorders Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Group
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid of California
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez?

    Jan 26, 2019
    They Offer an excellent service, all employees are very kind and try to help you. They attend you yet they are appointment.
    Pilar in San Diego, CA — Jan 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carlos Sanchez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carlos Sanchez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sanchez to family and friends

    Dr. Sanchez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sanchez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carlos Sanchez, MD.

    About Dr. Carlos Sanchez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114182094
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Calif Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • San Joaquin Genl Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez works at Carlos Sanchez, M.D. in Chula Vista, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sanchez’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carlos Sanchez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.